Russia jails Ukraine film-maker in 'Stalinist' trial

Russia has jailed a Ukrainian film-maker for 20 years in what the EU called a “breach of international law and elementary standards of justice”.

A court in Rostov-on-Don, near the Ukrainian border, found 39-year old Oleg Sentsov guilty of terrorism and handed down the sentence on Tuesday (25 August).

It jailed Oleksandr Kolchenko, a fellow Ukrainian activist, for 10 years.

The trial breached international law because they were detained by Russian forces in Crimea, Ukraine, ...