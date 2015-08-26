Ad
euobserver
Sentsov has become a Ukraine cause celebre (Photo: http://solidarityua.info)

Russia jails Ukraine film-maker in 'Stalinist' trial

EU & the World
Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Russia has jailed a Ukrainian film-maker for 20 years in what the EU called a “breach of international law and elementary standards of justice”.

A court in Rostov-on-Don, near the Ukrainian border, found 39-year old Oleg Sentsov guilty of terrorism and handed down the sentence on Tuesday (25 August).

It jailed Oleksandr Kolchenko, a fellow Ukrainian activist, for 10 years.

The trial breached international law because they were detained by Russian forces in Crimea, Ukraine, ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldRule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Russia jails Estonian officer despite EU appeals
Interpol open to abuse by 'criminal states'
Sentsov has become a Ukraine cause celebre (Photo: http://solidarityua.info)

Tags

EU & the WorldRule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections