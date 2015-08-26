Russia jails Ukraine film-maker in 'Stalinist' trial

Russia has jailed a Ukrainian film-maker for 20 years in what the EU called a “breach of international law and elementary standards of justice”.
A court in Rostov-on-Don, near the Ukrainian border, found 39-year old Oleg Sentsov guilty of terrorism and handed down the sentence on Tuesday (25 August).
It jailed Oleksandr Kolchenko, a fellow Ukrainian activist, for 10 years.
The trial breached international law because they were detained by Russian forces in Crimea, Ukraine, ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.