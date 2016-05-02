EU advances Turkey visa deal amid migration fears

The European Commission will say this week that Turkey has broadly met conditions for visa-free travel, despite some missing elements.
The visa decision is the “cornerstone” of an EU deal to send back migrants to Turkey. But concerns over irregular migration are likely to see internal EU border checks kept in place.
An EU source told EUobserver on Monday (2 May): “They [the commission] will issue a positive recommendation. But it remains to be seen what kind of legal formulas and...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
