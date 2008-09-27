Ad
euobserver
Lukashenko dancing at an independence day party in July. The 54-year old has forbidden media to picture him from behind, showing his bald patch (Photo: president.gov.by)

Belarus vote count details could impact EU ties

by Philippa Runner, Brussels,

With less than 24 hours to go before polls open on Sunday (28 September), OSCE monitors still don't know if they will be allowed to closely watch the vote count. But an EU decision to relax sanctions may be taken on strategic instead of technical grounds in any case.

In past elections, OSCE observers had to sit about five metres away from tables where the actual vote count takes place. If they stood up or tried to walk across the room, they risked being charged with "interference" in th...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

