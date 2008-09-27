Belarus vote count details could impact EU ties

With less than 24 hours to go before polls open on Sunday (28 September), OSCE monitors still don't know if they will be allowed to closely watch the vote count. But an EU decision to relax sanctions may be taken on strategic instead of technical grounds in any case.

In past elections, OSCE observers had to sit about five metres away from tables where the actual vote count takes place. If they stood up or tried to walk across the room, they risked being charged with "interference" in th...