May expected to walk fine line between Tory eurosceptics and EU-27 expectations (Photo: Number 10/Flickr)

EU hopes for clarity on Brexit payments

EU & the World
EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU officials are hoping for signs from prime minister Theresa May, in her upcoming speech in Florence this Friday (22 September), that the UK is willing to pay its financial obligations to the EU.

They are looking for concrete messages that could help kick start Brexit negotiations that have stalled after three rounds of talks.

"Everyone is eager to see [the speech]," an EU official conceded when talking to EUobserver on the condition on anonymity.

"The key element is the ...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

May expected to walk fine line between Tory eurosceptics and EU-27 expectations (Photo: Number 10/Flickr)

