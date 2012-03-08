Ad
euobserver
Putin: three former UK foreign ministers - Malcolm Rifkin, Jack Straw and David Miliband - backed the idea of public sanctions against Magnitsky conspirators (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

British MPs paint scary picture of Putin's Russia

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

British MPs have in a discussion on the death of lawyer Sergei Magnitsky described Putin's Russia as a mafia state.

Coming two days after several EU leaders and top EU officials congratulated Vladimir Putin on winning elections despite the fact international monitors said they were rigged, the discussion painted a frightening picture of life in the European Union's biggest neighbour.

Conservative deputy Dom Raab described what happened to Magnitsky in 2009 after he blew the whistl...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Putin's return poses questions for EU strategy
EU institutions back Putin despite vote-rigging
Russian President: EU Parliament 'means nothing'
Putin: three former UK foreign ministers - Malcolm Rifkin, Jack Straw and David Miliband - backed the idea of public sanctions against Magnitsky conspirators (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections