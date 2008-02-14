EU Kosovo mission to start Saturday morning

The European Union has given its final "operational" go-ahead to the 1,800-strong mission of policemen, prosecutors and judges to be deployed to Serbia's breakaway region of Kosovo, with the actual deployment expected to start on Saturday morning (16 February).

Diplomats have confirmed to EUobserver that the 27-nation bloc on Wednesday initiated a so-called 'silent procedure' - a low profile diplomatic procedure - to formalise the mission, a process that runs until midnight Friday.

...