euobserver
Pristina - The timing of the EU mission to Kosovo has been crucial (Photo: UNMIK)

EU Kosovo mission to start Saturday morning

EU & the World
by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

The European Union has given its final "operational" go-ahead to the 1,800-strong mission of policemen, prosecutors and judges to be deployed to Serbia's breakaway region of Kosovo, with the actual deployment expected to start on Saturday morning (16 February).

Diplomats have confirmed to EUobserver that the 27-nation bloc on Wednesday initiated a so-called 'silent procedure' - a low profile diplomatic procedure - to formalise the mission, a process that runs until midnight Friday.

