Nato to join EU warships in Libya migrant operation

Nato warships and, potentially, drones are to help the EU control migrant flows across the Mediterranean in what critics have called the “militarisation of a humanitarian crisis”.

Nato head Jens Stoltenberg unveiled the new project, to be called operation Sea Guardian, on the last day of a summit in Warsaw on Saturday (9 July).

“We have decided to transform operation Active Endeavour into a broader security mission called Sea Guardian”, he said.

"We intend to work closely...