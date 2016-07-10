Ad
EU warships in the Mediterranean have picked up thousands of migrants trying to make the risky crossing (Photo: EEAS)

Nato to join EU warships in Libya migrant operation

by Andrew Rettman, WARSAW,

Nato warships and, potentially, drones are to help the EU control migrant flows across the Mediterranean in what critics have called the “militarisation of a humanitarian crisis”.

Nato head Jens Stoltenberg unveiled the new project, to be called operation Sea Guardian, on the last day of a summit in Warsaw on Saturday (9 July).

“We have decided to transform operation Active Endeavour into a broader security mission called Sea Guardian”, he said.

"We intend to work closely...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

