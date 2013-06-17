Iran election creates opportunity for better EU ties

Hassan Rohani, a moderate cleric, just won Iran's 11th presidential elections.
The result is a surprise and marks the end of the eight-year chapter of outgoing President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad's government.
Scooping 50.71 percent of votes and an absolute majority, Rohani burst through in the first round despite predictions the vote would go to a run-off on 21 June.
He is not that well known in Iran. But his profile improved dramatically when Mohammad Reza Aref - the only other...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.