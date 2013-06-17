Ad
euobserver
Ashton and Jalili at recent E3+3 talks in Kazakhstan (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Iran election creates opportunity for better EU ties

EU & the World
Opinion
by ANISEH BASSIRI TABRIZI, LONDON,

Hassan Rohani, a moderate cleric, just won Iran's 11th presidential elections.

The result is a surprise and marks the end of the eight-year chapter of outgoing President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad's government.

Scooping 50.71 percent of votes and an absolute majority, Rohani burst through in the first round despite predictions the vote would go to a run-off on 21 June.

He is not that well known in Iran. But his profile improved dramatically when Mohammad Reza Aref - the only other...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Iranian prize winners put their necks on the line
Question marks over EU sanctions on Iran
France and US shun Iran on Syria peace talks
Ashton and Jalili at recent E3+3 talks in Kazakhstan (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections