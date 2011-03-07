China wants to deepen economic partnership with EU

Chinese foreign minister Yang Jiechi said Monday (7 March) both his country and the EU should deepen their economic and trade partnership.
"Both sides should work together to pursue the political partnership based on mutual respect and mutual trust and deepen their win-win economic and trade partnership," he said at a press conference on the margins of the annual session of the country's legislature.
China has been "following closely" the European debt crisis and bought treasury ...
