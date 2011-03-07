Ad
euobserver
Shanghai street: A St Patrick's Day parade was cancelled for fear of unrest (Photo: stuck_in_customs)

China wants to deepen economic partnership with EU

EU & the World
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Chinese foreign minister Yang Jiechi said Monday (7 March) both his country and the EU should deepen their economic and trade partnership.

"Both sides should work together to pursue the political partnership based on mutual respect and mutual trust and deepen their win-win economic and trade partnership," he said at a press conference on the margins of the annual session of the country's legislature.

China has been "following closely" the European debt crisis and bought treasury ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World
Shanghai street: A St Patrick's Day parade was cancelled for fear of unrest (Photo: stuck_in_customs)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections