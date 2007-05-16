Kosovo's appointment in Samara

Of all the topics Russia and the EU will discuss at their summit in Samara on 18 May - the new EU-Russia agreement, climate change, Russian WTO accession, the Caucasus - there is no issue that has such immediate security implications for Europe as Kosovo.

The UN protectorate's shaky eight-year limbo is drawing to a close, and the next few months will determine whether it will transition positively into independence under EU supervision, or whether it will result in renewed Balkan turmoi...