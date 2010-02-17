Ad
War damage in Gaza after Israel's assault in 2009 (Photo: zoriah)

Europe - the missing key to Middle East peace

by Ghassan Rubeiz,

The latest American Middle East peace initiative has been launched in the absence of change in the attitudes of the protagonists or in the political landscape. Is America gambling with a new round of dead-end diplomacy by packaging old wine in new bottles?

The United States urgently needs Europe if it wants to break the deadlocked peace negotiations and Europe needs to take additional responsibility for resolving the conflict. Indeed, Israel may also need to reassess Europe's relevance...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005.

