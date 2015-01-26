Does Russia's Turkey pipeline make sense?

Russia’s recent abandonment of “South Stream” in favour of “Turkish Stream” signals a new strategy on European exports. But does it make sense?

The South Stream pipeline was supposed to connect Russia directly with southern and eastern Europe while avoiding “troubled” Ukraine.

The EU commissioner responsible for “energy union”, Maros Sefcovic, claims that Turkish Stream is economically absurd.

Let’s take a closer look.

Russia’s export strategy to Europe since the coll...