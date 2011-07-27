EU steps up aid to famine-stricken Somalis

The EU on Wednesday (27 July) said it would double its humanitarian aid to €158 million in Somalia referring to the "very dramatic" drought and famine in the country.

"What I saw there is heartbreaking, families that have walked 20-30 days in the hope to cross the border to Ethiopia. They would all prefer to have aid delivered to them in Somalia," EU aid commissioner Kristalina Georgieva said after returning from the region.

Women and children, even if they managed to get to the ...