Pro-Hezbollah flag in Paris in 2008: fund-raising for the group in the EU would become illegal if it gets listed (Photo: looking4poetry)

Israeli leader urges EU to blacklist Hezbollah

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told Italy's foreign minister the EU should designate Hezbollah as a terrorist entity. But EU diplomats are wary of the move.

"There is one ... effort that I think Europe could make to advance the cause of security and peace, and that is to declare Iran's proxy, Hezbollah, a terrorist organisation. It is exactly that. It's the world's leading terror organisation, and Europe could contribute much by declaring it for what it is," he said at a...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

