Reintegrating Myanmar

The recent parliamentary by-elections in Myanmar [formerly called Burma] were a litmus test for the country's transition to democracy and the regime's commitment to reform. The elections now invite the West and Europe to consider scaling back sanctions, which have caused acute poverty and underdevelopment.

A landslide victory secured 43 of 45 vacant seats for Aung San Suu Kyi and the National League for Democracy (NLD) making them the leading opposition force in a 664-member parliament....