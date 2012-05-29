Ad
Nikolic (l) and Putin in Moscow (Photo: kremlin.ru)

Serbian leader would give up EU to keep Kosovo

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Serbia's new President, Tomislav Nikolic, has told Russia he would give up EU membership for Kosovo, but wants to have both.

Nikolic went to Moscow on Friday (26 May) in his first post-election but pre-inauguration foreign trip.

He told press after the meeting that if the EU ever asks him to recognise Kosovo's independence, then: "We cannot do that, even if it meant breaking off [EU entry] negotiations at that very moment."

He added, however: "Serbia is on the road to the...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

