Ukraine firms up promise on Tymoshenko monitoring

Ukraine has confirmed details of an EU parliament mission to monitor the well-being of former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko.
A parliament source said on Tuesday (21 May) that Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov has sent a letter to EU parliament President Martin Schulz "which creates a formal basis for the president to take action."
The Azarov letter is a reply to Schulz' earlier note, on 16 May, detailing what he expects to happen.
"In support of and in co-operation ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
