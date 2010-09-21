Ad
EU talks with China's top officials will be over in hours (Photo: Dutch EU Presidency)

EU squeezes China and Korea summits into one day

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

The EU has waxed lyrical this month about stepping up relations with its strategic partners, but holding a bilateral summit with China on the same day as a similar meeting with South Korea is a poor start, say experts.

EU officials confirmed on Tuesday (21 September) that a meeting between Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso, European Council President Herman Van Rompuy and Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao during the afternoon of 6 October will be preceded earlier in the day by an EU-S...

