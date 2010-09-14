Ad
Mr Sarkozy's office has denied having any links to the spying scandal (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Sarkozy government sued for spying on journalists

EU Political
by Valentina Pop,

French newspaper Le Monde has filed a lawsuit against President Nicolas Sarkozy's office for using the country's counter-intelligence services to hunt down its sources, a claim Mr Sarkozy has strongly denied.

In a front-page editorial published on Monday (13 September), the paper said it was suing for "violation of the secrecy of sources."

It accused the president's office of having ordered the tracking down of the source who talked to the paper about alleged illegal party fundin...

