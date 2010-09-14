Sarkozy government sued for spying on journalists

French newspaper Le Monde has filed a lawsuit against President Nicolas Sarkozy's office for using the country's counter-intelligence services to hunt down its sources, a claim Mr Sarkozy has strongly denied.

In a front-page editorial published on Monday (13 September), the paper said it was suing for "violation of the secrecy of sources."

It accused the president's office of having ordered the tracking down of the source who talked to the paper about alleged illegal party fundin...