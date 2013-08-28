Ad
Official Kremlin photo of Putin's (c) meeting with Bandar on 31 July (Photo: kremlin.ru)

Reported Saudi-Russia deal could impact EU gas price

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Saudi Arabia, with US backing, offered Russia better oil and gas prices in Europe in return for the fall of Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad, a leaked report claims.

The revelation originally came in the Arabic language Lebanese paper As-Safir on 21 August.

The daily, which has links to the pro-Assad Lebanese group Hezbollah, leaked quotes from what it ca...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

