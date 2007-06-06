Ad
US-Russia war of words hijacking G8 'climate' summit

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

US president George Bush has set the scene for a showdown with Russia's Putin at the G8 summit in Germany today (6 June), with a speech in Prague on Tuesday saying Moscow has "derailed" democracy and reviling the repression of the old Soviet Union.

"In Russia, reforms that were once promised to empower citizens have been derailed, with troubling implications for democratic development," Mr Bush said at a meeting with dissidents from around the world in the Czernin Palace in the Czech c...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

