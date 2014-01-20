Ad
euobserver
The EU sanctions move ends Iran's isolation on the word stage (Photo: Truthout.org)

EU suspends Iran sanctions, but mistrust remains

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU countries have agreed to immediately suspend some Iran sanctions, but plenty of mistrust remains.

Officials said the move will be enshrined in the Union’s Official Journal later on Monday (20 January), allowing it to enter into life without the normal lag of 24 to 48 hours.

The suspension, to last six months, means European insurance firms will be free to cover shipments of Iranian crude oil.

EU firms will also be able to trade Iranian petrochemcial products, gems and ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

EU announces Iran nuclear deal
Member states want EU embassy in Iran, MEP says
EU's top diplomat agrees to landmark Iran visit
The EU sanctions move ends Iran's isolation on the word stage (Photo: Truthout.org)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections