EU suspends Iran sanctions, but mistrust remains

EU countries have agreed to immediately suspend some Iran sanctions, but plenty of mistrust remains.

Officials said the move will be enshrined in the Union’s Official Journal later on Monday (20 January), allowing it to enter into life without the normal lag of 24 to 48 hours.

The suspension, to last six months, means European insurance firms will be free to cover shipments of Iranian crude oil.

EU firms will also be able to trade Iranian petrochemcial products, gems and ...