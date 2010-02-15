Poland threatens Belarus with EU action after crackdown

Poland has threatened to freeze progress in EU-Belarus relations and to lobby the IMF to cut off aid following a crackdown on ethnic Poles.

Police on Monday (15 February) arrested the leader of the Union of Poles in Belarus, Angelika Borys, along with around 40 other activists on their way to a rally in Valozhyn, in the west of the country.

The sweep follows a raid on the union's headquarters in Grodno last week and a meeting between the Polish and Belarusian foreign ministers in ...