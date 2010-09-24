Ukraine's environment strategy worrying Brussels

No EU money can flow to Ukraine's state programmes for the environment unless the government opens up to input from civil society, the European Commission said on Friday (24 September), while separately welcoming Kiev's new commitment to adapt its energy legislation to EU law.

According to Bankwatch, an umbrella network of enviromental NGOs working in central and eastern Europe, Ukraine's environment strategy is being drafted in an undemocratic way and is "deceptive," because it allows ...