Luxembourg: 'False nationalism can lead to war' in Europe

The migration crisis facing Europe could lead to the collapse of the European Union and even to war, the bloc's longest-running foreign minister said in an interview published Monday (9 November).

Jean Asselborn, foreign minister of Luxembourg since 2004, told German press agency DPA that the core EU element of borderless travel, agreed in the Luxembourg city of Schengen in 1985, is under threat.

“We have maybe only several months time left [to save it]," he said.

“The Europ...