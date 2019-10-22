Ad
euobserver
British PM Boris Johnson (l) and EU council president Donald Tusk at the UN general assembly in New York in September (Photo: Council of the European Union)

EU open to imminent Brexit extension, Tusk indicates

EU & the World
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The 27 EU leaders will decide "in the coming days" whether to delay the UK's departure from the bloc beyond 31 October, EU council president Donald Tusk told MEPs on Tuesday (22 October).

"I have no doubt that we should treat the British request for an extension in all seriousness," Tusk said, after British prime minister Boris Johnson requested the postponement, until 1 January, in a letter over the weekend.

Tusk spoke in Strasbourg in his last appearance in a European Parliament...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

UK opposition MPs attack new Brexit deal
EU leaders back Brexit deal as Johnson faces Westminster
MPs vote on Johnson's latest push for Brexit deal
Brexit deal now hinges on Northern Irish unionists
British PM Boris Johnson (l) and EU council president Donald Tusk at the UN general assembly in New York in September (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections