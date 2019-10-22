EU open to imminent Brexit extension, Tusk indicates

The 27 EU leaders will decide "in the coming days" whether to delay the UK's departure from the bloc beyond 31 October, EU council president Donald Tusk told MEPs on Tuesday (22 October).

"I have no doubt that we should treat the British request for an extension in all seriousness," Tusk said, after British prime minister Boris Johnson requested the postponement, until 1 January, in a letter over the weekend.

Tusk spoke in Strasbourg in his last appearance in a European Parliament...