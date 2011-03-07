EU diplomat in Tripoli: situation looks 'almost calm'

An EU fact-finding mission has landed in Tripoli and met with Libyan and EU diplomats to discuss the safety of European citizens still in the war-torn country.

Agostino Miozzo, EU foreign relations chief Catherine Ashton's right-hand-man on crisis management, told EUobserver by phone from the Italian embassy in Tripoli on Monday morning (7 March): "The situation is relatively calm, quiet. There was no shooting during the night. Traffic is almost calm and there are people around. The onl...