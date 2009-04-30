Israel threatens to end EU diplomatic role

Israel is deeply unhappy with comments made by EU officials regarding its government and the Palestinian peace process and has threatened to end the bloc's mediation role in the region.

"Israel is asking Europe to lower the tone and conduct a discreet dialogue," deputy director for Europe at the Israeli Foreign Ministry, Rafi Barak, told European ambassadors in Israel this week reports Israeli newspaper Ha'aretz.

"However, if these declarations continue, Europe will not be able t...