Ashton clinches Kosovo-Serbia deal

Serbia is to get a date for EU accession talks, Kosovo is to get some control over its north and EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton got kudos after a breakthrough in Kosovo-Serbia talks.

The deal in Brussels on Friday (19 April) saw Serbia drop its call for the ethnic Serb enclave in north Kosovo to gain autonomy.

It saw Kosovo drop its demand for Serbia to lift objections against Kosovar membership in international institutions, including the UN.

The first six points...