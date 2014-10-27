Pro-Western bloc wins Ukraine elections

Ukraine exit polls show a strong win by pro-Western parties, a snub to the far-right, and a surprisingly good result for elements of the former regime.

President Petro Poroshenko’s eponymous Poroshenko bloc (23%), serving prime minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk’s People's Front (21%), and Self-help (13%), a party formed by Andrey Sadoviy, the mayor of Lviv in western Ukraine, are expected to form a ruling coalition, with Yatsenyuk likely to stay on as PM.

Two nationalist parties - the R...