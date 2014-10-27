Pro-Western bloc wins Ukraine elections

Ukraine exit polls show a strong win by pro-Western parties, a snub to the far-right, and a surprisingly good result for elements of the former regime.
President Petro Poroshenko’s eponymous Poroshenko bloc (23%), serving prime minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk’s People's Front (21%), and Self-help (13%), a party formed by Andrey Sadoviy, the mayor of Lviv in western Ukraine, are expected to form a ruling coalition, with Yatsenyuk likely to stay on as PM.
Two nationalist parties - the R...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
