European car producers are hit by the crisis, while China's output is booming (Photo: European Commission)

China outranks Germany in world car production

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

China has become the world's largest car manufacturer, surpassing EU champion Germany and the US, whose ailing industries are struggling for survival amid the economic crisis.

China became the largest car producer in 2008, with a world market share of 17.2 percent, outranking Germany with its 14.7 percent and the US (14.6%), the German association of car manufacturers VDMA revealed on Monday.

A look at the profit shares also highlights the troubles in Western car industries compar...

