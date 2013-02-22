Ad
Verhofstadt (r) and Ojuland at the EU parliament in Brussels (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Time is ripe for EU to hold Russia to account

by Guy Verhofstadt and Kristiina Ojuland, Brussels,

Despite what the Kremlin says, Russia is not threatened by so-called Western values.

Nor is it threatened by the European Parliament, the US state department, by what Russia likes to call "unnamed foreign powers," by Russian girl-punk bands, by Americans citizens who adopt Russian children or by NGOs funded from abroad which it says want to undermine Russian stability. 

Instead, Russian citizens are themselves clamouring for change after being denied a genuine democratic choice i...

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

