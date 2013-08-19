Ad
euobserver
Bulgaria, the Czech republic and Italy sold millions of euros of ammunition to Egypt in 2011 (Photo: Yarden Sachs)

EU reconsiders arms sales, financial aid to Egypt

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

As EU diplomats meet on how to stop bloodshed in Egypt, figures show that France, Germany and Spain led arms sales to the post-revolutionary country in recent years.

EU member states' ambassadors will in Brussels on Monday (19 August) discuss potential sanctions against the Egyptian military regime after it killed at least 830 people in a crackdown on Muslim Brotherhood protesters in the past few days.

European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso and EU Council chief Herman ...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

