Greece equivocates on Russia bailout

The new Greek leader has said he isn’t interested in Russian financial aid “right now”, in a comment seen by some analysts as being deliberately ambiguous.

Alexis Tsipras told press in Cyprus on Monday (2 February) he is concentrating on debt relief talks with EU creditors instead.

“We are in substantial negotiations with our partners in Europe and those who have lent to us. We have obligations towards them”, he said.

When asked if Russian help is an option, he noted: “Ri...