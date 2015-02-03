Ad
Greek ship magnates see Russia as the main security sponsor in the Black Sea (Photo: Jim Bahn)

Greece equivocates on Russia bailout

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The new Greek leader has said he isn’t interested in Russian financial aid “right now”, in a comment seen by some analysts as being deliberately ambiguous.

Alexis Tsipras told press in Cyprus on Monday (2 February) he is concentrating on debt relief talks with EU creditors instead.

“We are in substantial negotiations with our partners in Europe and those who have lent to us. We have obligations towards them”, he said.

When asked if Russian help is an option, he noted: “Ri...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

