EU targets more Russian names, firms ahead of 'long' weekend

EU countries are preparing to blacklist more Russian officials and two firms depending on what happens in Crimea and Donetsk over the weekend.

The names were discussed by member states ambassadors in Brussels on Thursday (8 May), but the final decision will be made by EU foreign ministers on Monday.

The ambassadors also reached a preliminary agreement on broadening the legal basis of the Russia sanctions.

One EU diplomat told EUobserver that both the status and the number o...