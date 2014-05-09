Ad
euobserver
The 9 May military parades and the 11 May referendum in Donetsk could trigger fres EU measures (Photo: Peer.Gynt)

EU targets more Russian names, firms ahead of 'long' weekend

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU countries are preparing to blacklist more Russian officials and two firms depending on what happens in Crimea and Donetsk over the weekend.

The names were discussed by member states ambassadors in Brussels on Thursday (8 May), but the final decision will be made by EU foreign ministers on Monday.

The ambassadors also reached a preliminary agreement on broadening the legal basis of the Russia sanctions.

One EU diplomat told EUobserver that both the status and the number o...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

