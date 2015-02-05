Arms to Ukraine debate divides Western allies, experts

Estonia has called on the West to arm Ukraine, but the question remains divisive both inside Europe and in the US.
Estonian president Toomas Hendrik Ilves told media on Tuesday (3 February) that Ukraine will cease to be unless its new allies intervene in the conflict.
“If we take into account the fact that Ukraine is defending itself with 20 to 30-year old weapons, it's clear that Ukraine will be the one that loses the war,” he said.
“I agree with the recently-published co...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
