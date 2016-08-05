Ad
euobserver
EU imposed 36.1 percent the maximum rate on Russian companies (Photo: Renate Meijer)

EU imposes anti-dumping duties on China and Russia

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU on Thursday (4 August) imposed anti-dumping measures against some China and Russia steel following industry complaints from the European Steel Association.

"They will be in place for five years and for the first time will also be levied retroactively," EU commission spokeswoman Mina Andreeva told reporters in Brussels.

The sanctions, levied on steel sales from last December onward, hit cold rolled steel used in products like cars and washing machines.

Andreeva said t...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

EU imposed 36.1 percent the maximum rate on Russian companies (Photo: Renate Meijer)

