The result of Poland’s critical presidential election promises to be a close call — with frontrunner Rafał Trzaskowski from the ruling Civic Platform (CP) struggling to maintain his lead against a growing challenge from Karol Nawrocki, backed by the rightwing Law and Justice (PiS) which lost power to the CP-led democratic coalition in autumn 2023.

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Become a member