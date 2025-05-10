The result of Poland’s critical presidential election promises to be a close call — with frontrunner Rafał Trzaskowski from the ruling Civic Platform (CP) struggling to maintain his lead against a growing challenge from Karol Nawrocki, backed by the rightwing Law and Justice (PiS) which lost power to the CP-led democratic coalition in autumn 2023.
Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.Already a member? Login
Krzysztof Bobinski is a board member of the Society of Journalists, in Warsaw, an independent NGO. He was the Financial Times correspondent in Warsaw from 1976 to 2000. He worked at the Polish Institute of Foreign Affairs (PISM) and was co-chair of the Eastern Partnership Civil Society Forum.
Krzysztof Bobinski is a board member of the Society of Journalists, in Warsaw, an independent NGO. He was the Financial Times correspondent in Warsaw from 1976 to 2000. He worked at the Polish Institute of Foreign Affairs (PISM) and was co-chair of the Eastern Partnership Civil Society Forum.