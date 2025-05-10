Ad
Rafał Trzaskowski has been mayor of Warsaw since 2018. He served as EU affairs minister in Poland’s foreign ministry as well as cyber affairs minister before going into local government (Photo: Rafał Trzaskowski's Facebook)

Analysis

Poland presidential election — is Tusk's lacklustre record undermining his candidate?

by Krzysztof Bobinski, Warsaw ,

The result of Poland’s critical presidential election promises to be a close call — with frontrunner Rafał Trzaskowski from the ruling Civic Platform (CP) struggling to maintain his lead against a growing challenge from Karol Nawrocki, backed by the rightwing Law and Justice (PiS) which lost power to the  CP-led democratic coalition in autumn 2023.

Author Bio

Krzysztof Bobinski is a board member of the Society of Journalists, in Warsaw, an independent NGO. He was the Financial Times correspondent in Warsaw from 1976 to 2000. He worked at the Polish Institute of Foreign Affairs (PISM) and was co-chair of the Eastern Partnership Civil Society Forum.

