Medvedev sworn in as new Russian president

Dmitry Medvedev was sworn in as the Russian federation's new president on Wednesday (7 May), while former president Vladimir Putin is now set to be the country's prime minister.

The 42-year-old former lawyer won the March presidential elections with a large majority and will be the youngest Russian president in 100 years.

For his part, former president Putin will still have a word to say on Russia's policies and politics, as he was immediately nominated as the country's prime mini...