euobserver
Kosovo has been under UN administration since 1999 (Photo: Wikipedia)

Kosovo constitution approved by EU

by Renata Goldirova,

The European Union has given its blessing to Kosovo's constitution, saying it is in line with the international standards that Pristina committed itself to when declaring independence from Serbia on 17 February.

"Kosovo will have a modern constitution guaranteeing full respect of individual and community rights, including those of Kosovo Serbs," Pieter Feith, an EU special representative who is chairing an International Civilian Office there, was cited as saying by AP.

He added: ...

euobserver

