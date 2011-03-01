Chinese oil firms more open to change than EU ones

Chinese oil and gas firms may score worse than some of their EU counterparts in terms of opacity and corruption, but experts say they are more willing to change their corporate culture.
China's state-owned oil and gas giants such as CNOOC, Petrochina and CNPC are among the worst performers when it comes to disclosing payments made to governments abroad, for instance Libya's Moammar Gaddafi, a ranking published Tuesd...
