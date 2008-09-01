OSCE denies report 'censuring' Georgia

The Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe has denied that it strongly censured Tblisi for the South Ossetian conflict in August, following the publication of articles in the German press that internal reports from the regional security organisation had attacked the Georgian leadership.

An article in Monday's edition of Der Spiegel describes documents from the OSCE leaked to the German centre-left weekly that accuse Georgian President Mikheil Sakaashvili of ordering the as...