France predicts Syrian leader will be next to fall

French foreign minister Alain Juppe has predicted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad will be next to fall in the Arab Spring, even as the EU pinned its hopes on Turkey to help stop violence.

Speaking to press after an EU foreign ministers' meeting in Luxembourg on Monday (20 June), Juppe said: "Some people think there is still time for him to change and to engage in a reform process ... As for me, I doubt it. I think the point of no return has been reached. In any case, today's declarati...