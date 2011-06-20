Ad
Al-Assad (r) on a visit to France in 2010 (Photo: elysee.fr)

France predicts Syrian leader will be next to fall

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

French foreign minister Alain Juppe has predicted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad will be next to fall in the Arab Spring, even as the EU pinned its hopes on Turkey to help stop violence.

Speaking to press after an EU foreign ministers' meeting in Luxembourg on Monday (20 June), Juppe said: "Some people think there is still time for him to change and to engage in a reform process ... As for me, I doubt it. I think the point of no return has been reached. In any case, today's declarati...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

