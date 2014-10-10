Ad
International medical staff at Ebola clinic in Monrovia, Liberia (Photo: un.org)

EU considers military response in Africa on Ebola crisis

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU institutions are analysing potential evacuation of EU citizens from Ebola-hit African states and military operations to restore security in the outbreak zone.

The EU foreign service, in an internal paper discussed by EU countries’ ambassadors in Brussels on Thursday (9 October) - and seen by EUobserver - said: “The EU and MS [member states] have not yet designed an operational strategy making the best of all our collective assets”.

It speaks of the “unprecedented nature of the...

EU urges stronger Ebola response from member states
