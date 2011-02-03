Ad
Banana growers are keen on exporting tariff-free to the EU (Photo: Banana Link)

MEPs approve controversial banana deal

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The European Parliament on Thursday (3 February) approved a tariff deal between the EU and Latin American banana producers, marking the end of a 16-year long trade war. MEPs also urged the bloc to boost its compensation aid to the 10 former European colonies in Africa and the Caribbean (ACP) which stand to lose from the deal.

Under the new accord, the EU is set to lower import tariffs on bananas from Latin American countries from €176 per tonne to €114 in 2017, narrowing somewhat the g...

