EU ends 'banana wars' with Latin America

The European Union has reached an agreement on banana import tariffs with Latin American countries, ending the world's longest running trade dispute.

"So, it's done. Thank you very much," said Eckart Guth, the EU ambassador to the World Trade Organisation who chaired the Geneva ceremony, prompting loud applause and cheers from trade negotiators.

The deal – ‘initialed' in the Swiss city on Tuesday afternoon (15 December) – will see the EU gradually end its preferential treatment o...