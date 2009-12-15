Ad
ACP countries will see the end of their banana trade advantage over the next seven years (Photo: Nick Shaw / Banana Link)

EU ends 'banana wars' with Latin America

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

The European Union has reached an agreement on banana import tariffs with Latin American countries, ending the world's longest running trade dispute.

"So, it's done. Thank you very much," said Eckart Guth, the EU ambassador to the World Trade Organisation who chaired the Geneva ceremony, prompting loud applause and cheers from trade negotiators.

The deal – ‘initialed' in the Swiss city on Tuesday afternoon (15 December) – will see the EU gradually end its preferential treatment o...

