Enlargement is the EU's strongest foreign policy tool

The Lisbon Treaty has been called everything from a complete failure to deliver on the initial lofty vision of a European superstate, to an ambitious new instrument injecting new energy into a half-a-century old historic project. Its entry into force today is hence a resounding victory to some, a bitter disappointment to others.
In Romania, it is a day of celebration. December 1st also happens to be the National Day, only this year it bears additional significance.
For the past ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here