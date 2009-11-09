EU urged to do more for Tibet ahead of China summit

As officials prepare for an EU-China summit in three weeks' time, the Dalai Lama is urging the European bloc not to forget the human rights question inside Tibet.

Kelsang Gyaltsen, an envoy of the Tibetan spiritual leader, was in Brussels last week (5-6 November) to update EU officials on the current situation in the Chinese autonomous region, and told EUobserver in an interview that the 27-member union must step up its pressure on China.

"The Tibetans inside talk about an atmos...