Brazil, China, India rally round Russia after G7 snub

The G7 club of wealthy nations has cancelled a summit with Russia over its annexation of Crimea, but emerging economies have protested against its exclusion from a G20 meeting.

The G7 leaders – from Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the US – announced the move in a communique published after their meeting in The Hague on Monday (24 March).

The June summit, which was to be held in the G8 format with Russia in Sochi, on the Black Sea coast, will now be held in Brus...