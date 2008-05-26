EU foreign ministers to debate Kosovo mission delays

EU foreign ministers are meeting on Monday (26 May) to discuss looming delays of the bloc's mission to Kosovo, with the lack of a UN blessing for Europe's judges and policemen proving a major obstacle.
The mission was originally supposed to take over from international officials in the former Serbian province by 15 June, when the constitution of the newly independent state - which refers to the presence and responsibilities of the new EU body - takes effect.
The Slovenia, which cu...
