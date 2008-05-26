Ad
euobserver
The EU's foreign affairs chiefs are set to focus on Kosovo and eastern Europe (Photo: eu2007.de)

EU foreign ministers to debate Kosovo mission delays

EU & the World
by Lucia Kubosova, Brussels,

EU foreign ministers are meeting on Monday (26 May) to discuss looming delays of the bloc's mission to Kosovo, with the lack of a UN blessing for Europe's judges and policemen proving a major obstacle.

The mission was originally supposed to take over from international officials in the former Serbian province by 15 June, when the constitution of the newly independent state - which refers to the presence and responsibilities of the new EU body - takes effect.

The Slovenia, which cu...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World
The EU's foreign affairs chiefs are set to focus on Kosovo and eastern Europe (Photo: eu2007.de)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections